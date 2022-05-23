Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Upper level disturbances will pass overhead tonight into Monday keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Rain chances will stick around through midnight with an isolated storm possible. Low temperatures overnight into Monday morning will bottom out in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be out of the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Another upper level disturbance will pass overhead Monday morning, meaning Monday morning’s weather may be a repeat of the soggy start we experienced Sunday. A cold front moves into the region late Monday into Tuesday bringing a second round of storms Monday afternoon into Monday night and Tuesday. With less sunshine in the forecast for the next several days high temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 80s.

Another cold front moves in Thursday into Friday keeping rain chances on the high side. It looks like this front has a good chance of actually passing through next Friday, so next weekend should be much drier, less humid and just a little bit cooler.

