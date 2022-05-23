Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the entire CSRA until 11 PM. Storms will be capable of 60 mph gusts and large hail. Stay weather aware through early tonight! Rain chances do look lower after midnight with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows will stay mild in the mid to upper 60s.

The entire CSRA is under the risk for strong storms through this afternoon into early tonight. (WRDW)

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire CSRA in a Marginal Risk (Level 1-5) for severe storms again Tuesday. Storm chances are highest late afternoon into Tuesday evening. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A front near the area Wednesday will support continued chances of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs remain in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move through the deep south late this week and bring showers and thunderstorms to the area late Thursday or Friday. Severe weather will be possible. Highs will cool a bit into the lower 80s. Keep it here for further updates throughout the week.

