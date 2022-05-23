Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

SEVERE T’STORM WATCH until 11 PM. Storms most afternoons this week.
Severe T'Storm Watch Until 11 PM
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the entire CSRA until 11 PM. Storms will be capable of 60 mph gusts and large hail. Stay weather aware through early tonight! Rain chances do look lower after midnight with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows will stay mild in the mid to upper 60s.

The entire CSRA is under the risk for strong storms through this afternoon into early tonight.
The entire CSRA is under the risk for strong storms through this afternoon into early tonight.(WRDW)

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire CSRA in a Marginal Risk (Level 1-5) for severe storms again Tuesday. Storm chances are highest late afternoon into Tuesday evening. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A front near the area Wednesday will support continued chances of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs remain in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move through the deep south late this week and bring showers and thunderstorms to the area late Thursday or Friday. Severe weather will be possible. Highs will cool a bit into the lower 80s. Keep it here for further updates throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Hayes
Columbia County jailer charged with giving inmates contraband
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released for man shot dead in clash with Aiken deputies
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Two in custody, two at-large after car break-ins in North Augusta
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to ER after an assault at a school dance.
14-year-old girl rushed to ER after assault at school dance
Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Latest News

Severe T'Storm Watch Until 11 PM
Severe T'Storm Watch Until 11 PM
Scattered Storms
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Strong Storms Possible Monday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms All Week