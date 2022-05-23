Crews begin work on North Augusta Forward revitalization project

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost two months since North Augusta Forward announced big plans for the old carpet shop on Georgia Avenue.

Monday, crews started the work inside. Here’s a closer look at how the project is going.

Monday marks the beginning of phase one to give this gateway to North Augusta a complete makeover.

“I love it. I’m all about anything that can boost the downtown area for North Augusta,” said Travis Still, owner of North Augusta Feed and Seed Garden Center.

Still’s business is down the street from the old carpet shop. He’s watched downtown transform over the past several years while keeping a small-town feel.

“That place has been empty for years, so it’s a large space with a lot of potential,” he said.

Brett Brannon, owner of Palmetto Peach Development said: “We have been delighted at the response we have received.”

Brannon is the developer behind the project, and he’s still hopeful phase one can wrap up in time for next year’s tournament week.

“Availability of supplies could be an issue at times, but we think we still have time, plenty of time, to get the facility ready,” he said.

Brannon says the demolition should be complete in about 30 days, and then they’ll begin work on the other two buildings that will also go up on this corner.

“We’ve still not put a sign up on the road, and that’s because we’ve had a lot of demand, a lot of interest in the space that’s going to be available,” said Brannon.

Despite not knowing who will be filling these new storefronts, excitement is strong for this gateway.

Still said: “More foot traffic, more people, it’s a wonderful place to live.”

To view the plans, visit North Augusta Forward.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.