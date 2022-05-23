Submit Photos/Videos
Traffic accidents, vehicle fire cause delays in Aiken County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement has responded to several accidents reported in Aiken County.

Aiken County deputies responded to a car fire near Silver Bluff High School.

The fire is at the intersection of Desoto Drive and Williston Road.

Dispatch says the driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle, and no other injuries are reported.

Traffic is slowing down and motorists should use caution in the area.

Drivers can take N. Silverton Street or Green Pond Road as an alternate route.

Deputies were also called to an accident at Edgefield Hwy near Shiloh Church Road. Injuries are confirmed in the collision.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a hit pedestrian.

The accident happened at the intersection of East Pine Log Road and Powderhouse Road, near the Circle K gas station.

We are reaching out to highway patrol for information on injuries.

The SCHP website also reported accidents at:

  • Gregg Avenue NW and Seneca Avenue
  • Redd Branch Road and Snipes Road

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

