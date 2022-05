WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an alert for a missing teen.

Sawyer Johnson, 15, had last been seen wearing a red hoodie, black athletic pants and Nike sneakers, authorities said late last week.

They said Monday he had been found and is safe and back with his family.

