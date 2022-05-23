Aiken school chief shocked as adults allegedly join student fight

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When adults became participants in a fight between students after a middle school dance, it was something a veteran local educator had never seen before.

“That’s not OK,” said Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, leader at Horse Creek Academy in Aiken County, where the fight broke out Friday night.

A 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital as a result of the incident, according to deputies.

The fight broke out around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the pickup area outside the middle school year-end formal.

Even though the school had five staff members monitoring the pickup area, two female middle school students got into an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation, the school said.

Staff members intervened to try to keep the girls from hurting each other.

Then three family members jumped out of a vehicle and got involved in the fight, Taylor said.

“That’s really where the problem is,” Taylor said, adding that staff members were blocking the adults from harming the kids.

“We’re educators. We understand that things happen between the students from time to time,” she said.

But for adults to get involved in the fight, “this was a first for me in 22 years,” Taylor said.

“No educator ever would be prepared for adults to engage in this kind of behavior,” she said.

As the staff worked to separate the combatants and de-escalate the situation, the school contacted the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspects left the scene in a white Kia before authorities arrived.

“We’re still communicating with the sheriff’s office” as deputies investigate, Taylor said Monday.

Despite the fight after the festivities, Taylor said the students “were wonderfully behaved” during the middle school dance as well as a dance for high school students on Saturday.

“It is so unfortunate that a wonderful evening for our Middle School Village had to end this way,” the school said in a statement. “Please know that the authorities are now handling the situation with the utmost seriousness.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.