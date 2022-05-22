Submit Photos/Videos
Thunder Over Evans honors veterans(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Thunder Over Evans is more than a fire works and pyrotechnics show, its a chance to honor service men and women past, present and future.

Doug Wilder, a Vietnam Veteran said this event and its turnout means a lot to him.

“It means a lot to us, especially the Vietnam veterans, we appreciate this, and it’s just a great feeling,” said Wilder.

Wilder served four tours in Vietnam. He said when he came back, veterans were often treated poorly.

“When I came back here for school in Virginia there were actual signs on the grass, dogs and sailors stay off our grass, we were spit on at airports, we were called baby killers,” said Wilder.

It’s that kind of treatment that Shane Thompson, one of the organizers, said led to this event being created.

“One of the founders, a number of years ago, was in an airport and saw a soldier being mistreated and when he got back home, this was about 15 years ago, he said we’re going to do an event,” said Thompson.

They hoped to organize an event to honor service men and women.

“There’s a huge part of our community that loves you guys to death and what we want to do is come out here and celebrate you and show everybody, how much we love you guys,” said Thompson.

For Wilder, it’s nice to see appreciation for those who served.

“People realize that was wrong and we’re getting the appreciation that we should’ve gotten then,” said Wilder.

Thunder over Evans also honored future veterans by swearing in a new generation of soldiers.”

Forces United, a local non-profit that aims to help veterans with housing, education and other basic needs, was a partner in the event and attendees were encouraged to donate to the cause.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

