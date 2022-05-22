Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a pretty busy day with showers and storms across the CSRA things have dried out nicely for your Saturday evening. Lows tonight will stay above average in the middle to upper 60s. Winds tonight will be out of the south between 2 to 5 mph.

The streak of 90 degree days could possibly end tomorrow with highs dropping back into the upper 80s, as high pressure continues to break down and shift to our east. Keep the umbrella nearby just in case Sunday afternoon and evening, as there is a 30-40 percent chance of late day storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms tomorrow and the Weather Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk for flash flooding as well. Winds will be out of the southwest Sunday between 5 to 10 mph.

Our unsettled weather pattern sticks around most of next week, as a cold front moves in Monday and sits stalled across the region for several days. This will keep rain chances, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, in the 30 to 50 percent range just about each day Monday through Friday. As a result of increased cloud cover, high temperatures will be near average in the middle to upper 80s with morning lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be mainly out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.