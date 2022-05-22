Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An area of rain this morning resulting from an upper level disturbance passing overhead will exit the region making way for partly sunny, warm and muggy conditions for the afternoon. Look for more scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to return as the atmosphere heats up this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Several more upper level disturbances will pass overhead later today, tonight and into Monday keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The chance of storms Sunday afternoon and night is only 30 percent, but a few of the storms that do form could be strong to severe and capable of producing large hail and gusty winds. Low temperatures overnight into Monday morning will bottom out in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Another upper level disturbance will pass overhead Monday morning, meaning Monday morning’s weather may be a repeat of the soggy start we experienced Sunday. A cold front moves into the region late Monday into Tuesday bringing a second round of storms Monday afternoon into Monday night and Tuesday. With less sunshine in the forecast for the next several days high temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 80s.

Another cold front moves in Thursday into Friday keeping rain chances on the high side. It looks like this front has a good chance of actually passing through next Friday, so next weekend should be much drier, less humid and just a little bit cooler.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.