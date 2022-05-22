Submit Photos/Videos
Contreras homers twice as Acuña, Braves beat Marlins 4-3

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tosses his bat after he walked during the fifth inning of the...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. tosses his bat after he walked during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday May 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)(Gaston De Cardenas | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - William Contreras homered twice, Ronald Acuña Jr. extended his two-season on-base streak to 28 games and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3.

Acuña singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored a run. His string began last summer and was interrupted when the star outfielder injured his knee in Miami on July 10, ending his year.

The Braves led 4-2 when closer Kenley Jansen struck out the first two batters in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Jacob Stallings then walked, Jazz Chisholm Jr. had an infield single and Garrett Cooper hit an RBI double. Jansen struck out Jorge Soler, the MVP of the World Series for Atlanta last year, to get his 10th save.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

