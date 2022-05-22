Submit Photos/Videos
Alcantara shuts down Braves with six-hitter

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) winds a pitch during the first inning of a...
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) winds a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Sandy Alcantara pitched a six-hitter and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3.

The 26-year-old-Alcantara (4-2) limited the Braves to three unearned runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out seven for his fourth career complete game.

Atlanta star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. had two of the hits against Alcantara, extending his on base games streak to 29. Travis d’Arnaud’s at-bat to lead off the ninth was extended after Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar dropped a popup. D’Arnaud doubled and scored on Ozzie Albies’ double to make it 4-2.

Albies advanced to third on a fly out to right and scored on Austin Riley’s RBI groundout.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

