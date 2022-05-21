Yellowjackets softball advances to state final

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -After dishing out two close calls against Hartsville, the North Augusta Yellowjackets softball team is headed to their state championship in 11 years.

A pitchers duel in game won, the Yellowjacket’s Katelyn Cochran had 14 strikeouts. Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston put up 8.

“I just take deep breaths. That’s the best thing to do take a deep breath. Face the adversity. I just tried my best to stay calm. I knew the girls would rally up behind me. And that’s how I went through it,” said Katelyn Cochran.

Game one would come down to the ninth inning where Audri Bates drew a walk with bases loaded. North Augusta would go on to add on two more before Hartsville would come in proximity with a 2 run shot.

“I just wanted to take it easy. I wasn’t producing all game, but I wanted to make this special for my team and I wanted to get that run in, so I was just focused on getting on base,” said Audri Bates

Yellowjackets force game two, 3-2.

It would come down to 1 in game 2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Liz Levins scores on a drive to left and the defense took care of the rest. Yellowjackets pull the sweep in game 2, 1-0.

North Augusta returns home on Monday for the 4A State Championship.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.