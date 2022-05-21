Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Yellowjackets softball advances to state final

By Nick Proto
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -After dishing out two close calls against Hartsville, the North Augusta Yellowjackets softball team is headed to their state championship in 11 years.

A pitchers duel in game won, the Yellowjacket’s Katelyn Cochran had 14 strikeouts. Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston put up 8.

“I just take deep breaths. That’s the best thing to do take a deep breath. Face the adversity. I just tried my best to stay calm. I knew the girls would rally up behind me. And that’s how I went through it,” said Katelyn Cochran.

Game one would come down to the ninth inning where Audri Bates drew a walk with bases loaded. North Augusta would go on to add on two more before Hartsville would come in proximity with a 2 run shot.

“I just wanted to take it easy. I wasn’t producing all game, but I wanted to make this special for my team and I wanted to get that run in, so I was just focused on getting on base,” said Audri Bates

Yellowjackets force game two, 3-2.

It would come down to 1 in game 2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Liz Levins scores on a drive to left and the defense took care of the rest. Yellowjackets pull the sweep in game 2, 1-0.

North Augusta returns home on Monday for the 4A State Championship.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to shooting incident at Warrenville bar
Aron Salmeri
Aiken peeping suspect has 2-decade history of lurking in women’s restrooms
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Victim’s name released in deadly Beech Island house fire
The driver of this car was shot on May 18, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County.
Aiken County highway shooting wasn’t random, deputies believe

Latest News

Marcus Washington Jr.
Grovetown’s Marcus Washington Jr. signs with Georgia
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot as Tiger Woods looks on, on the 17th...
McIlroy powers to a 65 for early lead at PGA Championship
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
SEC spat: Fisher, Saban exchange accusations over NIL deals
Atlanta Braves pitcher Luke Jackson takes a moment before pitching in the eight inning against...
Injured reliever Luke Jackson loses arbitration vs Braves