Two in custody, two at large after car break ins in North Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call for car break ins in the Brighton Place Apartments, early Saturday morning May 21st. They say four suspects took off running to the woods, authorities were able to arrest two of them. The Aiken Blood Hound team is out looking for the other two suspects. The investigation is still ongoing, authorities say.

Brighton Place Apartments map. (Google Maps)

