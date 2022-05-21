Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Two in custody, two at large after car break ins in North Augusta

North Augusta Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call for car break ins in the Brighton Place Apartments, early Saturday morning.
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at 1179 Thurmond St. on Aug. 27, 2021.(WRDW)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call for car break ins in the Brighton Place Apartments, early Saturday morning May 21st. They say four suspects took off running to the woods, authorities were able to arrest two of them. The Aiken Blood Hound team is out looking for the other two suspects. The investigation is still ongoing, authorities say.

Brighton Place Apartments map.
Brighton Place Apartments map.(Google Maps)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to ER after an assault at a school dance.
14-year-old girl rushed to ER after assault at school dance
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to shooting incident at Warrenville bar
Aron Salmeri
Aiken peeping suspect has 2-decade history of lurking in women’s restrooms
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Victim’s name released in deadly Beech Island house fire

Latest News

Prom Doctors Hospital
Doctors Hospital holds prom for 17-year-old burn patient
Grovetown’s Marcus Washington Jr. signs with Georgia
Grovetown’s Marcus Washington Jr. signs with Georgia
North Augusta vs. Hartsville Game
North Augusta vs. Hartsville Game
Prom for local burn victim
Prom held for local 17-year-old burn patient