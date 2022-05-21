Third claim against teacher charged with sexual misconduct

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details after a third alleged victim comes forward with allegations against a local teacher charged with sexual misconduct.

In April, authorities charged 40-year-old Scott Hooker. But we’ve found complaints dating back to 2017.

We asked the BCSO where the investigation stands with Hooker. They say there are no updates, but the school district says Hooker is no longer an employee with them.

We know of at least three different police reports were filed. One from a student at Evans High School in Columbia County and two from students at Burke County High. Here’s a look at the latest report.

In a new incident report, the student involved was a special education student at Burke County High School. Our continued coverage of this case has allowed other potential victims to come forward and share their stories.

Tanya Schlegel spends her time advocating for children with special needs and education. Now she’s stuck advocating for her own daughter.

“I saw his face on the cover, and I said there was only one reason his face would be on the cover,” she said.

She is talking about the mug shot of Hooker. Her daughter was one of Hooker’s students, and after seeing our coverage, this mother started asking questions.

“She just had a lot going on, and she just wasn’t herself this school year. I really just tried to connect all of the pieces,” said Schlegel.

The report stated her daughter felt uncomfortable several times with Hooker.

“This man had access to my child one-to-one on several occasions,” she said.

Her daughter has a processing disorder. Since June of 2021, Hooker was adamant about being her tutor, but Schlegel requested a teacher change, and Burke County High denied it.

“I feel like through this whole process, my daughter’s voice was not heard,” she said.

She feels more could have been done.

“That as a mom really hurts because she didn’t feel that she could say something, and she didn’t know what she was experiencing was wrong,” said Schlegel.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.