Doctors Hospital holds prom for 17-year-old burn patient

By Craig Allison
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A burn patient celebrated his prom with doctors and a very special prom date.

We found a transformed Doctors Hospital decked out in black, gold and silver and even a red carpet.

17-year-old Jayden Catoe made his grand entrance with his mother on the side, and his special date, his burn nurse.

Last fall Catoe and his brother were involved in an accident that left him with burns covering 60 percent of his body.

Because of that, he will miss prom this year. They say he has a way to go before he can head home, so doctors and nurses brought prom to him.

“As we got closer to the end of the school year, we realized that prom was something that all high school teenagers are involved with anyway. Most of the nurses decided to throw him a prom, which is a normal thing for him,” said Dr. Richard Cartie, director of pediatric critical care services.

Hospital prom aside, doctors say he is taking his treatment like a champ.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

