One dead in officer involved shooting in Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead after a pursuit with deputies, shots were fired during a confrontation with the driver, authorities say. The chase started on Whiskey Road towards New Ellenton and continued toward Beech Island which is about 15 miles, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says, a deputy initiated a traffic stop around 12:43 am on May 21st, with Harley Davison motorcycle by signaling with his overhead blue lights on East Pine Long near Trail Wood Ave. Authorities say, the single rider, a white male, never stopped and sped away. The deputy pursued the motorcycle down Whiskey Road towards New Ellenton, the Sheriff’s Office says. Then authorities say, the chase continued toward Beech Island on US Hwy 278, to Interstate 520 and onto Interstate 20 East.

The pursuit ended when the rider slowed and veered towards the shoulder of the Interstate causing him to lose control of the motorcycle in the grass, the Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities say shots were fired during a confrontation with the rider.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says, deputies rendered aid to the rider, and Aiken County EMS was called to the scene where he was pronounced deceased. Authorities say, there were no other injuries reported.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Aiken County Coroner’s Office are conducting and investigation.

