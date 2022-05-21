Grovetown’s Marcus Washington Jr. signs with Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s secondary took a hit this off season, losing safety Lewis Cline and cornerback Derion Kendrick to the NFL, plus four to the transfer portal.

Kirby Smart even said it himself after spring practice the defense needs some help and fast.

Friday the Bulldogs defense picked up their newest solution when Grovetown’s Marcus Washington Jr. pulled out the ink and signed the dotted line.

The Grovetown cornerback started the year as one of Georgia’s top committed players in the class of 2023. That is, up until Marcus announced that he would fore-go his senior season and join the Bulldogs a year early.

“We went down there to the camp and after the camp they were like ‘hey, oh, we know you have a lot of credits college wise. And they was like, oh, yeah, I’m actually actually I’ll be done with classes and I’ll be actually able to graduate. ‘Oh really?’ We talked about it for a good little minute, and we finally made it happen,” said Marcus.

With Friday’s signing, Marcus officially joins the ranks of Georgia’s defense, and a family legacy.

“It’s home for me, it’s home for him. He grew up there as a kid, you know. So it’s very a lot of familiarity. Coach smart was actually running backs coach while I was there playing. So it’s kind of just full circle,” said Marcus’s father, Marcus Washington Sr.

The top-rated prospect is is the son of former Bulldogs linebacker Marcus Washington Sr. who played from 2005 to 2009.

“One of those surreal moments where it’s like, gotta pinch yourself, make sure it’s real, right. But I completely left that whole process up to him say let don’t feel compelled to go to the University of Georgia, just because you know, your dad went, I want you to make sure that, you know, it fits for you. And it makes sense for you. And you have an opportunity to blaze your own path,” said Washington Sr.

And now that the the paper has been signed, it’s time to get back to work.

“There’s still a lot that I can improve over the next year. But I think that just man coverage, zone coverage and getting low on tackers can really help me develop as a great player.>

In addition to signing Marcus, the Bulldogs signed 5 of the country’s top defensive backs this recruiting cycle: Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey, Jaheim Singletary, Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.