Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The unseasonably hot pattern of the past several days, as the dome of high pressure causing the hot weather finally shifts east and allows temperatures to return to normal mid-May levels. This will also increase rain chances moving forward as warm and humid air comes up from the south on the back side of the high. Not all locations will get rain with only a 40 percent chance, but the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms Saturday afternoon/evening, so any storms that form will have potential for strong winds or small hail. Winds will be out of the south to southwest at 6-11 mph.

Saturday Morning Weather Update - 05/21/2022

We are hoping the weather will cooperate for Thunder Over Evans Saturday night, but there is a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms through sunset. 6 p.m. temperatures will be near 90 degrees dropping into the lower 80s by 8 p.m. and middle 70s by 10 p.m. Winds tonight will be from the south at 2 to 5 mph.

The streak of 90 degree days ends at 3 Sunday with highs dropping back into the upper 80s, as the previously mentioned area of high pressure breaks down and shifts to our east. Keep the umbrella nearby just in case Sunday afternoon and evening, as there is a 30 percent chance of late day storms. Winds will be from the southwest Sunday at 4 to 9 mph.

Our unsettled weather pattern sticks around most of next week, as a cool front moves in Monday and sits stalled across the region for several days. This will keep rain chances, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, in the 40 to 60 percent range Monday through Friday. As a result of increased cloud cover, high temperatures will be near average in the middle to upper 80s with morning lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be mainly out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

