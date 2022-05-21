Columbia County detention center jailer arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Late Friday afternoon, Deputy Jailer Jack Hayes was charged with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer and released on a $10,200 bond, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says. 30-year-old Jack Hayes was employed as a Deputy Jailer on 07/31/19 and there are no disciplinary reports on file, authorities say.

The Sheriff’s Office says, several days ago the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office developed information that drugs and a cellphone may be in their facility. They immediately conducted an investigation and a small amount of narcotic’s as well as a cellphone were discovered, authorities tell us.

Because of Hayes’ position in law enforcement and the public trust bestowed upon him, the Sheriff Office says, being disappointed is an understatement. They say they’ve demonstrated in the past, that they enforce the law no matter who is involved and Hayes’ actions were dealt with swiftly and justly.

“To have an officer involved in such shameful activity is not only a violation of the law and the public’s trust but a complete dishonor to this agency and the deputies who uphold the integrity and honor that goes along with the badge,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says.

