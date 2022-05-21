Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Columbia County detention center jailer arrested

Deputy Jailer Jack Hayes was charged with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer and released on a $10,200 bond.
Deputy Jack Hayes with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public...
Deputy Jack Hayes with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer and released on a $10,200 bond.(CCSO)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Late Friday afternoon, Deputy Jailer Jack Hayes was charged with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer and released on a $10,200 bond, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says. 30-year-old Jack Hayes was employed as a Deputy Jailer on 07/31/19 and there are no disciplinary reports on file, authorities say.

The Sheriff’s Office says, several days ago the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office developed information that drugs and a cellphone may be in their facility. They immediately conducted an investigation and a small amount of narcotic’s as well as a cellphone were discovered, authorities tell us.

Because of Hayes’ position in law enforcement and the public trust bestowed upon him, the Sheriff Office says, being disappointed is an understatement. They say they’ve demonstrated in the past, that they enforce the law no matter who is involved and Hayes’ actions were dealt with swiftly and justly. 

“To have an officer involved in such shameful activity is not only a violation of the law and the public’s trust but a complete dishonor to this agency and the deputies who uphold the integrity and honor that goes along with the badge,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to ER after an assault at a school dance.
14-year-old girl rushed to ER after assault at school dance
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to shooting incident at Warrenville bar
Aron Salmeri
Aiken peeping suspect has 2-decade history of lurking in women’s restrooms
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Prom Doctors Hospital
Doctors Hospital holds prom for 17-year-old burn patient

Latest News

North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Two in custody, two at large after car break ins in North Augusta
Prom Doctors Hospital
Doctors Hospital holds prom for 17-year-old burn patient
Grovetown’s Marcus Washington Jr. signs with Georgia
Grovetown’s Marcus Washington Jr. signs with Georgia
North Augusta vs. Hartsville Game
North Augusta vs. Hartsville Game