After two years, SRS Public Tour Program is back

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a massive federal facility and one of the river region’s largest employers, but how much do you know about the Savannah River Site?

After two years off, the site’s now offering public tours again. Here’s what you can expect.

“A little bit of the history and what people gave up... and why this area was chosen. There are a lot of different reasons why it was chosen and wound up here. We talk to you about our past missions, our current missions, and what future missions are coming,” said Bob Bonnett, SRNS tour program coordinator.

They also offer historic tours, letting you check out what’s left of the towns before the site.

We talk all about them and what kind of projects they have going on in our full one-on-one interview coming on Monday.

“We are very happy to be able to offer our SRS Public and Historic Tours again,” said Bonnett. “Our employees safely and efficiently operate SRS while supporting the nation’s nuclear deterrent, and we want people, particularly our residents from neighboring communities, to experience first-hand all these special tours have to offer.”

According to the release, participants arrive and depart from the SRS Badge Office on SRS Road 1, near New Ellenton. Both tours are free to the public.

To register, visit SRS Tours. If you experience difficulty registering online, call (803) 952-8994.

There will be 30 seats available on the SRS Public Tours and 50 available on the history tours. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and U.S. citizens.

