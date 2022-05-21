Submit Photos/Videos
14-year-old girl rushed to ER after assault at school dance

By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, a 14-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after a fight, including adults, broke out at a school dance at Horse Creek Academy.

Aiken County officials tell us the fight involved two girls and an adult relative jumped into the fight.

The suspects left the scene in a white Kia before deputies arrived on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check WRDW.com for updates.

