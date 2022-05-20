What the Tech: Lie about your age in case of data breach

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents teach their kids about the importance of always telling the truth.

But sometimes, telling the truth online is a bad thing, especially when it comes to identity theft.

Here’s why hackers hope you always tell the truth and what you should do instead. Kids lie about their age to create accounts on Snapchat, TikTok, or any of other apps intended for 13 and over.

And that’s exactly what adults should do. Lie.

When apps and new accounts ask for your birthdate. Don’t tell the truth. Unless it’s a bank, credit card or the government, there’s no reason to post your birthdate.

It’s one of the critical items hackers need to steal your identity. Here’s how it can happen. Apps and websites frequently get hacked, and all the user information in their database is stolen.

That can include name, email address, and birthdates. It happens all the time.

The thief puts the database up for sale on the dark web, and other bad guys buy it. Say they get your basic information in a security breach.

They’ll search for those users on social media to gather more information. That can include your family members. If your mother is on Facebook, she likely includes her maiden name.

That’s a huge get for bad guys. As ‘mother’s maiden name’ is often required to access accounts and change passwords.

It’s easy to change your date of birth on Facebook in your profile settings.

You can also hide the year you were born and reveal only your birthday by making that information visible to only your friends.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.