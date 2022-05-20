Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH: Campaign tour brings Perdue to the CSRA

By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re now less than a week away from the Republican primary, and candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard.

GOP gubernatorial candidate David Perdue made an appearance Friday afternoon at Daniel Field in his bid to challenge incumbent Brian Kemp.

Watch the stream of the former senator’s visit:

Kemp visit

Gov. Brian Kemp’s bus tour brought him to the CSRA on Thursday ahead of the Republican primary for the governor’s seat on Tuesday.

He was at Evans Towne Center Park ahead of plans to visit the Lakeview Restaurant in Waynesboro.

During his campaign stop in Evans, Kemp spoke on helping local law enforcement agencies crack down on gang violence.

With AAA reporting the price of gas $4 or more in every state, Kemp also spoke on extending the suspension on gas taxes.

The Peach State put its fuel tax on hold several weeks ago when prices started skyrocketing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“That’s why we suspended the gas tax when we did. … It’s very expensive. It costs $150 to $170 million a month,” he said.

The Republican primary for governor is fairly crowded, with five candidates on the ballot.

In addition to Kemp and his main rival David Perdue, there’s also Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.

On the Democratic side, Stacey Abrams is running unopposed.

