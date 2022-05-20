Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Victim’s name released in deadly Beech Island house fire

(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables on Friday released the name of a man who died in a Beech Island house fire this week.

MORE | Body of missing S.C. pilot and plane recovered off Georgia coast

Homeowner, Brent D. Mikell, 45, died in the fire that was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Easy Street.

Mikell’s body was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

He died from smoke and soot inhalation and thermal injury, according to Ables.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of this car was shot on May 18, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County.
Aiken County highway shooting wasn’t random, deputies believe
Taco truck outside Los Primos, a Greenville restaurant the Attorney General says was...
S.C. taco trucks trafficked drugs for cartels, authorities say
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Protesters arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at APD during protest, police say
Protesters coming from afar to fight Ga. police training site
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Latest News

Body of missing pilot and plane recovered off the coast of Bryan County
Body of missing S.C. pilot and plane recovered off Georgia coast
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for May 20
Dispatch confirms firefighters were dispatched at 7:06 a.m.
Powerline sparks lead to Hammond Hills Elementary evacuation
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to shooting incident at Warrenville bar