Victim’s name released in deadly Beech Island house fire

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables on Friday released the name of a man who died in a Beech Island house fire this week.

Homeowner, Brent D. Mikell, 45, died in the fire that was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Easy Street.

Mikell’s body was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

He died from smoke and soot inhalation and thermal injury, according to Ables.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

