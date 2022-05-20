Submit Photos/Videos
Verdict reached in Ryan Duke trial

Duke charged in 2005 death, disappearance of Tara Grinstead
Ryan Duke on the witness stand on Tuesday in his trial for the 2005 death and disappearance of...
Ryan Duke on the witness stand on Tuesday in his trial for the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.(Source: Court TV)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached in the Ryan Duke trial, the man charged with the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Duke was found not guilty of malice, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and burglary. Duke was found guilty of concealing the death of another.

Sentencing for concealing a death charge will be Monday at 9:30 am.

The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon after eight days of testimony at the Irwin County Courthouse. The jury resumed deliberations Friday morning.

After Duke’s verdict was reached and the court was dismissed, the defense held a presser on the Irwin County courthouse lawn.

