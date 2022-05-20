Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

US attorneys don’t oppose lifting restrictions for Hinckley, who tried to assassinate Reagan

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June 2022 if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable as he continues to live in Williamsburg, Va.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on John Hinckley Jr.

He is the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

A federal judge in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable.

U.S. attorneys said in a letter to the court on Thursday that he has.

The 66-year-old has been living in Williamsburg, Virginia. A court hearing is scheduled for June 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of this car was shot on May 18, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County.
Aiken County highway shooting wasn’t random, deputies believe
Taco truck outside Los Primos, a Greenville restaurant the Attorney General says was...
S.C. taco trucks trafficked drugs for cartels, authorities say
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to shooting incident at Warrenville bar
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Latest News

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.
Broadway extends its mask mandate through June
Aron Salmeri
Aiken man accused of peeping at women in toilet stalls. It’s not the first time, or even the second.
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden: South Korean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia
Morning Mix
It's banging, it's back and better than ever! Thunder Over Evans returns Saturday!