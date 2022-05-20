Submit Photos/Videos
Thunder Over Evans event will celebrate the military, veterans

By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is honoring Armed Forces Day with its annual Thunder Over Evans event.

It’s happening at the Evans Towne Center Park on May 21 from 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We stopped by while they were setting up and talked to one of the organizers about the event.

MORE | Community Christian Academy reveals plans for new building

“The whole thing is really a highlight. I mean, it’s a passion for me, for sure, to even be a part of it. We start it off with an armed forces salute where we recognize and shout out our servicemen and women of the armed forces. We also have some pretty significant figures from the military coming in,” said Don Clark, co-organizer.

