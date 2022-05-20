Thunder Over Evans event will celebrate the military, veterans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is honoring Armed Forces Day with its annual Thunder Over Evans event.

It’s happening at the Evans Towne Center Park on May 21 from 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We stopped by while they were setting up and talked to one of the organizers about the event.

“The whole thing is really a highlight. I mean, it’s a passion for me, for sure, to even be a part of it. We start it off with an armed forces salute where we recognize and shout out our servicemen and women of the armed forces. We also have some pretty significant figures from the military coming in,” said Don Clark, co-organizer.

