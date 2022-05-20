Suspect sought in downtown bar shooting that hurt 1 in October

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a suspect in an shooting several months ago at an Augusta bar that injured one person.

At 1:14 a.m. Oct. 24, a fight broke out inside the Bar on Broad, 917 Broad St.

A subject fired a gun and struck a man in the abdomen, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Deputies on Friday identified the suspect as Terry Anthony Taylor, 29, described as 5 feet 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, and weighing 160 pounds. Deputies also released photos of the suspect.

Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

TACKLING LOCAL CRIME:

Anyone with information concerning him Taylor is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on call Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

Deputies publicized the case on Friday as they try to crack down on an outbreak of shootings – many of them deadly – that have plagued the CSRA in the past month.

Blaming much of the violence on gang activity, Sheriff Richard Roundtree has increased patrols in problem areas and plans to use surveillance cameras to identify problems.

Deadly crimes since April 14 in the CSRA include:

On May 7, the body of Joseph McKinnon, 60, was found at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton. Authorities determined he’d died of a heart attack after strangling and burying his girlfriend, Patricia Dent , 65, in the yard.

On May 3, Charles L. Bradley, 49, of Aiken, was shot dead while in a car at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street . That shooting was among a string of them that night in Aiken, although the other shootings didn’t hurt anyone.

Shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Sandersville police found the body of a man on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.

