SEC spat: Fisher, Saban exchange accusations over NIL deals

FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of Alabama's NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. At right, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” Thursday, May 19, 2022. after the Alabama coach made “despicable” comments about the Aggies using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes. Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday night for “buying” players.(AP Photo/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Southeastern Conference spring meetings will be held in person for the time since 2019 in a little less than two weeks.

It is unlikely two of the SEC’s superstar coaches will be chumming around Destin, Florida, together. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” on Thursday after the Alabama coach accused the rival Aggies of using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes. Saban apologized a few hours later but generally stuck to his stance and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey followed soon after with a public reprimand for both.

So much for a quiet offseason.

