Roadway roundup: Georgia set to suspend lane closures for holiday

Interstate 20 near Grovetown (file photo)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To help accommodate higher traffic due to the Memorial Day weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend most construction-related lane closures from noon May 27 to 5 a.m. May 31. 

The department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place.

Memorial Day weekend traffic is considered to be one of the state’s heaviest travel times.

Holiday traffic is expected to be highest May 27, with moderate traffic May 28 and May 31, and light traffic May 29 and May 30.

Rest area to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

HARLEM, Ga. - The rest area located off eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 181, known as Rest Area 62, is scheduled to be closed Tuesday and most of Wednesday for electrical maintenance. 

Work is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the facility will reopen to the public.

Thunder over Evans event will affect traffic

EVANS, Ga. - Columbia County wishes to inform the driving public of temporary closures in the Evans Towne Center area for this year’s Thunder over Evans event.

Antebellum Way will be closed to all traffic until midnight Friday, And Evans Towne Center Boulevard will be closed to all thru traffic from noon Saturday until midnight.

Columbia County temporary lane closures

  • There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure on Jones Landing Court due to utility installation at Jones Landing Court and Evans to Locks Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to June 3.
  • There will be a temporary lane closure on Malone Way at the intersection with Furys Ferry Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to May 27.

