Record-high diesel prices spark struggle for local food vendors

By Celeste Springer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AAA says for the first time ever, average gas prices are above four dollars in all 50 states. But regular gas is not even the concern.

Diesel may soon be in limited supply.

John Ennis says he’s always had a knack for cooking. He started as a taste tester for his mom— and after he began cooking himself— he’d perch on a hill to watch his family gather around his food.

“It’s a very good feeling. To know that people enjoy what you do,” said Ennis, Jerk City Truck. “I would go to Atlanta, and I would spend $1,500-$2,000. Now for that same amount of goods or less, I’m spending $3,500-$4,500.”

It’s not just the cost of ingredients that have gone up— gas— which fuels his generator has gone up too. He says he has to absorb many of those costs to not lose customers.

“Although the prices of goods are going up, one still has to keep the menu at a minimum,” he said.

While prices go up— concerns loom over having any stock, to begin with. Pilot says Georgia is currently facing tight availability of diesel.

It’s something they say they’re having to closely monitor, as some worry about a shortage. A domino effect from the war in Ukraine, and a refinery that closed mid-pandemic that supplied the entire east coast.

“That means my truck. If I don’t have diesel, I can’t go. The truck uses diesel,” said Ennis.

Ennis says he’s holding down his corner. He knows— his years of experience will keep people coming back for more.

“I have a good following. They always find me,” he said

Pilot’s Full Statement:

