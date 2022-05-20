Submit Photos/Videos
Paine College grad’s ‘Laugh Don’t Shoot’ tour comes to Augusta

By Clare Allen
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Paine College graduate, Larry ‘Coop’ D. Veal, has become a national standup comedian.

He’s bringing his ‘Laugh Don’t Shoot’ to Augusta on May 21, hoping to inspire youth and adults to think before they act.

“Laughter heals. Bullets kill. So, laugh, don’t shoot,” he said.

Coop created this comedy tour after a man pulled a gun on him during a road rage incident.

“After I made it through that, I felt bad not only for me but for him. I was wondering how many walk around with this rage with this anger,” he said.

He hopes to give people encouragement and motivation to see there is more to life than just the everyday struggles.

“I want to use my voice not to just make people laugh but to make people live better,” said Coop.

Coop says his work is bigger than just comedy and started his own mentoring program in Georgia.

“I started seeing a lot of kids lose their life, and go to the adult prison system. I said let me focus on that and use my gift of humor, and my gift to try and change lives, so I created ‘Be More Positive.’”

We asked him what’s one thing he wants people to take from his show.

“I definitely want them to take away regardless of how things are, regardless of the challenges in your life that you can still go out here and still laugh at things,” he said

Laugh Don't Shoot Comedy Show
Laugh Don't Shoot Comedy Show(WRDW)

