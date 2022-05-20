North Augusta Planning Commission talks traffic for new development

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on one of North Augusta’s latest projects – ‘Moore’s Bluff.’

It’s a plan to bring 180 townhouses and some commercial space to Exit 1 off I-20.

We heard from both sides at Wednesday’s planning commission meeting. Some neighbors are concerned about the traffic impacts, and commissioners want to bring more revenue to the area.

We spoke with the developer about what to expect.

“The traffic overshadowed, really, the good plan that was in place for the neighborhood,” Keith Lawrence, director of development, CSRA Development.

Before the meeting, neighbors weighed in on their concerns about the potential traffic and a new intersection.

Bill Price, Plantation Road resident said: “For a long time, I understood there was going to be a traffic light put at Knobcone and then bring the entrance to this neighborhood over to be directly across from that.”

We heard from a worried son that solution to bring Old Plantation Road up to Knobcone Avenue would run right through his mom’s backyard.

Rick Goley, North Augusta resident said: “We don’t really want that road going through there. Everybody else does.”

Lawrence said: “The only way that can happen is to figure out a solution to the existing landowners in some time. Whether that’s a year, ten years, I don’t know. That’s what we’re going to try to work with, the landowner as well.”

We can expect a timeline for when we may see that Knobcone traffic light in four to six weeks when they bring their revised plans to the committee again.

Rice said: “I guess we’ll wait and see.”

To view the plans, visit North Augusta.

