Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme celebrating 2022 graduates with free dozen doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Graduate Dozen
Krispy Kreme Graduate Dozen(Krispy Kreme)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating this year’s high school and college seniors with a free dozen doughnuts May 25.

The company said on Wednesday, May 25, any senior who wears Class of 2022 gear can get a “Senior Day Dozen” free at any participating shops while supplies last. This includes Class of 2022 shirts and jackets to your graduation cap and gown.

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19. We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments! We hope seniors stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop May 25, dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of ’22 swag, and enjoy a free Senior Day Dozen.”

Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme’s free Senior Day Dozen features eight Original Glazed doughnuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts.

The company mentioned friends and family can also purchase a limited-edition specialty Graduate Dozen for celebrations on May 23-24 and May 26-29.

Find participating shops here.

MORE NEWS: Byrnes HS students celebrate first “normal” graduation in 2 years

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of this car was shot on May 18, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County.
Aiken County highway shooting wasn’t random, deputies believe
Taco truck outside Los Primos, a Greenville restaurant the Attorney General says was...
S.C. taco trucks trafficked drugs for cartels, authorities say
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to shooting incident at Warrenville bar
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Latest News

Aron Salmeri
Aiken man accused of peeping at women in toilet stalls. It’s not the first time, or even the second.
Morning Mix
It's banging, it's back and better than ever! Thunder Over Evans returns Saturday!
Morning Mix
See Downtown North Augusta come to life with this year's Spring Fest!
Morning Mix
Help find an furry friend a forever home - SPCA Albrecht Center needs your help!
Morning Mix
What is the craziest thing you've wasted your money on? We hear from you!