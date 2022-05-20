Kids evacuated at Hammond Hills Elementary due to fire call

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters have arrived on the scene at Hammond Hills Elementary.

Dispatch confirms firefighters were dispatched at 7:06 a.m. Kids were evacuated out of caution.

Our News 12 crew on scene says students were starting to head back inside around 7:30 a.m.

We are reaching out to the fire department for details about the fire call.

