Kids evacuated at Hammond Hills Elementary due to fire call
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters have arrived on the scene at Hammond Hills Elementary.
Dispatch confirms firefighters were dispatched at 7:06 a.m. Kids were evacuated out of caution.
Our News 12 crew on scene says students were starting to head back inside around 7:30 a.m.
We are reaching out to the fire department for details about the fire call.
