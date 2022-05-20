Submit Photos/Videos
Illegal to kill non-venomous snakes in Georgia

Laws protect most states in Georgia and South Carolina from being killed, captured, or harassed
State laws protecting reptiles can vary, but Georgia says it's illegal to kill, capture, or harass a snake on public or private land.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fear of snakes is natural and old as time. It’s getting hotter and it’s inevitable that they will cross paths with humans if you’re working in your yard or walking on the canal trail. Even though they can be scary, they do serve a role and are protected.

Daniel Sollenberger, Senior Wildlife Biologist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, says, “there are 46-48 species of snakes in Georgia depending on what scientist you talk to, but about 1/3 of those are in decline or a conservation concern”. All non-venomous snakes in Georgia are protected and it is illegal to capture, kill, or harass them on public or private land.

Sollenberger added, “you can be cited for killing a native species and then the local court sytem will have a lot to do with what that fine actually is, but it could be up to $1,000″.

Snakes eat rodents which help control disease spread and they are prey for other creatures which makes them an important part of the food chain. Mary Pruitt, an environmental educator at Reed Creek Park, said, “so we feel if that if you educate people about them and get a connection to them then they’re not scared of them”. If you don’t like snakes, the best way to keep them away from your house is clearing debris to keep rodents away. If you do see a snake, you can spray it with a water hose to get it to slither away.

Pruitt added, “there’s a lot of products on the market to keep snakes away and I can tell you none of those work and don’t waste your money on them. They can be really toxic to the environment, like moth balls are a real popular one”. It’s easy to misidentify a snake, so the best thing to do is leave them alone and give them their space.

Law about snakes are a little different in South Carolina. Here are some links about snake laws in South Carolina.

SC Reptile Laws

GA Reptile Laws

