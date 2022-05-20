Submit Photos/Videos
Hospital wedding adds meaning to an already special day

By Jarvis Robertson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a magical day for one Upstate couple, as they wed at Prisma’s Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital.

Christopher Barajas moved from Aiken to Greenwood back in March for a promotion at work. During the move, he hurt his back. After seeing a doctor and being prescribed medicine, things started to get better.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn for the worse.

Barajas says one day he picked his daughter up to put her in a car-seat, twisted his back, and realized something was wrong.

“A few days later I was walking in my house and my left leg just went out,” he told us.

The father, and now husband, had surgery recently. But his rehab/physical therapy isn’t over just yet. He chooses to remain optimistic through it all. However, there was a time he felt down, scared, and just unsure about his future.

“I kind of almost lost hope in people for a long time,” Barajas said.

Understandably, everything Barajas dealing with is tough and almost hard to fathom at times. He says those at the hospital are helping change his perspective daily; “Everybody here treats you so good, and they’re here to help you.”

“It helps to have a positive attitude, and so anything that we can do to help maintain the positiveness, I think is certainly going to contribute to a better prognosis,” said Dr. Carrie Prince, a neuropsychologist.

They hospital found out his wedding was initially planned for May 19 because it’s his mother’s birthday. She died two years ago. Barajas felt this was the best way to honor her memory.

So, staff spent a week planning the ceremony.

“I feel like today, she’s with us in spirit. There’s no better feeling than knowing my mom is here with me on the day I’m getting married,” he said with the biggest smile.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

