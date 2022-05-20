Evans High seniors return to old elementary for senior clap out

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans High School seniors went back to their old elementary school for the senior graduation clap out.

Trey Morris has walked down these halls plenty of times before, but never like this.

“Never in my life would I think I’d have little kids clapping for me that much,” he said while laughing.

It’s a lot to take in. To see your old school filled with clapping kids and proud teachers.

“When I saw them, I did get a little emotional. It was nice to see them,” said Morris.

For fifth-grade teacher Andrea Short, this means so much.

“We call them our babies. They’re always our babies, and seeing them come back all grown up it’s what we wait for,” she said.

Westmont Elementary is about to close and move to a new building.

It won’t be much longer before these halls empty for good, but for one last time, these students, teachers, and seniors filled them with emotion.

On May 23, Westmont Elementary is holding a special event to celebrate the old building before it closes.

“My whole career has been in this building, and they’re going to tear it down, and it means a lot to me that it means a lot to them, that they look forward to coming back, and it means something to them,” said Short.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.