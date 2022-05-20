Deputies respond to shooting incident at Warrenville bar

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatch confirms deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting incident at a bar in Warrenville early Friday morning.

We’re told the call came in around 1:40 a.m. for possible shots fired at Bruce’s Bar on Augusta Road.

Dispatch did not have any confirmation of injuries, or know if the shooting occurred inside or outside the bar.

If we hear any more details, we’ll update this story on air and online.

