Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Deputies respond to shooting incident at Warrenville bar

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident at a bar in Warrenville...
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident at a bar in Warrenville early Friday morning
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatch confirms deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting incident at a bar in Warrenville early Friday morning.

We’re told the call came in around 1:40 a.m. for possible shots fired at Bruce’s Bar on Augusta Road.

Dispatch did not have any confirmation of injuries, or know if the shooting occurred inside or outside the bar.

If we hear any more details, we’ll update this story on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of this car was shot on May 18, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County.
Aiken County highway shooting wasn’t random, deputies believe
Taco truck outside Los Primos, a Greenville restaurant the Attorney General says was...
S.C. taco trucks trafficked drugs for cartels, authorities say
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Protesters arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at APD during protest, police say
Protesters coming from afar to fight Ga. police training site

Latest News

6 North Augusta student athletes sign NLI’s Thursday
6 North Augusta student athletes sign NLI’s Thursday
Cross Creek’s Streetman signs with Allen
Cross Creek’s Streetman signs with Allen
John Ennis, Jerk City Truck
Record-high diesel prices spark struggle for local food vendors
Pilot gas: Looming diesel shortage
Pilot gas: Looming diesel shortage