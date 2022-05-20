Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another hot day, this evening will stay mild with overnight lows only dipping into the middle and upper 60s. Winds will stay slightly breezy out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Our pattern finally breaks this weekend with our next approaching cold front. We will likely see afternoon thunderstorms each day this weekend ahead of the front and then see temperatures drop below average by Monday of next week. Morning lows this weekend will be in the mid-60s. Saturday high temperatures will be in the low 90s. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon through around sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms tomorrow afternoon/evening. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will drop to the mid-60s early Sunday. Sunday highs will likely stay in the upper 80s. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon through the evening hours. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our unsettled weather pattern sticks around early next week with afternoon storms possible Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures do look cooler early next week with highs staying in the mid to low 80s Monday and Tuesday. Winds will be mainly out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

