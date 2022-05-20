Submit Photos/Videos
Cross Creek’s Streetman signs with Allen

By Nick Proto
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cross Creek’s Terrenice Streetman signed his NLI Thursday to play basketball at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina.

Streetman transferred from Hephzibah to Cross Creek after his junior year. The decision paid off, as the 6′7 wing went on to win a state championship with the Razorbacks.

He said he felt right at home with Cross Creek from day one.

“Cross Creek means everything to me,” he said. “These people are my family. They embraced me with open arms and I’m truly thankful to be a part of this program.”

