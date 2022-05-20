Submit Photos/Videos
Community Christian Academy reveals plans for new upper school building

Pastor Matthew Moore revealing the master plans for Community Christian Academy's new building plans for the upper school (middle and high).(Community Christian Academy)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Community Christian Academy’s campus will expand to provide Christian education to more students in the CSRA.

On Friday, academy leaders held an Honors Day Ceremony at Trinity Baptist Church. During the ceremony, master plan renderings for the academy’s new upper school building were revealed.

The building will host middle and high school students. Plans were also revealed for the CCA athletic fields that will host a field house and football field.

“We are blessed to have the opportunity to provide an affordable fully accredited private Christian education to the CSRA. Our sincere desire is to educate our students to be real community leaders while making an eternal impact for the kingdom of God,” Chairman Pastor Matthew Moore said.

You can view the plans and renderings below.

For more information about Community Christian Academy, click here.

