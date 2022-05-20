Community Christian Academy reveals plans for new upper school building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Community Christian Academy’s campus will expand to provide Christian education to more students in the CSRA.

On Friday, academy leaders held an Honors Day Ceremony at Trinity Baptist Church. During the ceremony, master plan renderings for the academy’s new upper school building were revealed.

The building will host middle and high school students. Plans were also revealed for the CCA athletic fields that will host a field house and football field.

“We are blessed to have the opportunity to provide an affordable fully accredited private Christian education to the CSRA. Our sincere desire is to educate our students to be real community leaders while making an eternal impact for the kingdom of God,” Chairman Pastor Matthew Moore said.

