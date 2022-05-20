Submit Photos/Videos
City responds to Rep. Allen’s calls for Bon Air inspection

By Kennedi Harris
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta responds to congressman Rick Allen’s request to inspect a historic apartment complex.

Our I-Team investigated violations and complaints at the Bon Air Apartments on Walton Way for six years.

And now, Allen is joining in on efforts to help the families who live there get the help they need.

We spoke to another resident who says they’re scared to speak out about the living conditions in fear of retaliation from management.

The question is will it make a difference this time. A former luxury resort is now a last resort.

“I felt like this was going to happen,” said Catherine Smith McKnight, commissioner for District 3.

Full Response:

MORE | Rep. Rick Allen calls for HUD investigation at Bon Air Apartments

Mold, mildew, broken A/C, bugs, and leaks… all complaints from tenants of the Bon Air.

In HUD’s response letter to Allen, they note that Bon Air’s current owner, Redwood Housing, has taken steps to correct issues found earlier this year.

That includes resolving the 19 fire violations and creating a mold and moisture maintenance plan.

“A year ago, nothing was being done,” said McKnight.

Redwood bought the Bon Air and Richmond Summit in February of 2021. They didn’t start improvements until commissioners started asking questions.

“Redwood hopefully will step up to the plate,” she said.

MORE | What’s the status of promised changes at Bon Air Apartments?

HUD also says the owners are applying for state funds to complete a full renovation in 2023.

“If Redwood can’t come up with the money, then what’s going to happen as far as renovating the Bon Air like they say they will,” asked McKnight.

HUD says they’re now requiring the owners to send quarterly improvement updates, and they’re sending a team to inspect the property.

Our I-TEAM investigation sparked HUD to investigate, and they found Section 8 compliance violations which the owners were forced to resolve.

McKnight expects something similar this time around.

“We’re making the right steps, moving in the right direction,” said McKnight.

Allen responded back to HUD with a list of follow-up questions. He’s also calling on them to come to take a tour of the property with him.

Allen’s Full Statement:

