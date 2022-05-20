Can you help local deputies find this missing man?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Freddie Gene Morgan, 53, is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He was last seen April 13 in the 5200 block of Story Mill Road. He was driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Georgia tag YAK227. Freddie Morgan is known to frequent the area of Highway 25 and Winter Road.

Anyone with information on Morgan is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.