Burke County deputies searching for missing teen

BURKE COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Sawyer Johnson, 15, is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black athletic pants, and Nike sneakers. He is known to be in the Waynesboro, Ga. area.

Anyone with information on Johnson, please call the Criminal Investigation Division with the BCSO at (706) 554-2133.

