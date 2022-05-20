Body of missing S.C. pilot and plane recovered off Georgia coast

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)) - The body of a missing South Carolina pilot and a missing plane have been recovered off the Georgia coast.

The Bryan County coroner identified the remains as 67-year-old Edwin Farr, of Lexington, South Carolina.

His remains were found in waters 18 miles off the coast of Bryan County on Friday, May 13.

The discovery of his remains came seven days after it was reported that his plane crashed off the coast of Wassaw Island.

The plane, a Cirrus SR22, was found Thursday.

Officials say Farr was supposed to land at 9 a.m. at the Barnwell airport in South Carolina on May 6 from Lexington but never made it.

Officials say an airport employee provided a tail number for Farr’s missing aircraft. Flight tracking websites show that SR22 took off from Lexington, flew over Barnwell, and then went in a straight line for several miles before dropping from the sky into the ocean off Wassaw.

Farr’s cause of death, and the crash itself, are still under investigation.



