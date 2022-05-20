Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Body of missing S.C. pilot and plane recovered off Georgia coast

Body of missing pilot and plane recovered off the coast of Bryan County
Body of missing pilot and plane recovered off the coast of Bryan County(WTOC)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)) - The body of a missing South Carolina pilot and a missing plane have been recovered off the Georgia coast.

The Bryan County coroner identified the remains as 67-year-old Edwin Farr, of Lexington, South Carolina.

His remains were found in waters 18 miles off the coast of Bryan County on Friday, May 13.

The discovery of his remains came seven days after it was reported that his plane crashed off the coast of Wassaw Island.

The plane, a Cirrus SR22, was found Thursday.

Officials say Farr was supposed to land at 9 a.m. at the Barnwell airport in South Carolina on May 6 from Lexington but never made it.

Officials say an airport employee provided a tail number for Farr’s missing aircraft. Flight tracking websites show that SR22 took off from Lexington, flew over Barnwell, and then went in a straight line for several miles before dropping from the sky into the ocean off Wassaw.

Farr’s cause of death, and the crash itself, are still under investigation.

WTOC contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of this car was shot on May 18, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County.
Aiken County highway shooting wasn’t random, deputies believe
Taco truck outside Los Primos, a Greenville restaurant the Attorney General says was...
S.C. taco trucks trafficked drugs for cartels, authorities say
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Protesters arrested after throwing Molotov cocktails at APD during protest, police say
Protesters coming from afar to fight Ga. police training site
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Latest News

Victim’s name released in deadly Beech Island house fire
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for May 20
Dispatch confirms firefighters were dispatched at 7:06 a.m.
Powerline sparks lead to Hammond Hills Elementary evacuation
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies respond to shooting incident at Warrenville bar