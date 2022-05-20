Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken man accused of peeping at women in toilet stalls. It’s not the first time, or even the second.

Aron Salmeri
Aron Salmeri(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken police have arrested a man accused of recording females in restroom stalls – and he’s been accused of this type of thing before in at least two other states.

Aron V. Salmeri, 41, of Aiken, was being held Friday in Aiken County jail on three counts of voyeurism and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

Voyeuristic recordings were discovered Wednesday while an officer was investigating a previous call at Academy Sports, 321 Fabian Drive, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety. They showed women in restroom stalls, according to authorities.

Salmeri has been accused of things like this before in incidents dating as far back as 2001.

Among his past cases:

  • In 2007 in Sonoma County, Calif., he was found in a high school girls’ restroom and confessed to loitering in a locker room wearing a G-string, according to news reports. Investigators said he was trying to steal girls’ underwear.
  • Salmeri also had been convicted of loitering in women’s restrooms at a California junior college in 2001, authorities said.
  • In Paragould, Ark., in 2007, he was arrested after being found on his hands and knees in a McDonald’s women’s restroom, looking at a woman in the next stall, according to news reports.
  • In 2019, he was accused charged with peeping tom and indecent exposure in connection with an incident at an Aiken Walmart.

As far as this most recent cases, the images were found when authorities using a search warrant downloaded the contents of Salmeri’s cellphone.

“During the search of that data, numerous videos were found on that phone data where the suspect (Salmeri) videotaped multiple women inside of the bathroom stalls in the past three months,” according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Salmeri was arrested Thursday, according to jail records.

Officers said they made contact with several alleged victims, who said they wished to press charges.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

