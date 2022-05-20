6 North Augusta student athletes sign NLI’s Thursday

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day at North Augusta Thursday, as six student-athletes signed their NLIs to play college sports.

Austin Harrell (Francis Marion basketball), Nevaeh Ross (Augusta softball), Tyler Hughes (USC Aiken soccer), Bryson Fuss (USC Aiken soccer), Kaden Usry (USC Aiken baseball), and Irish Miles (UTSA soccer) all put pen to paper.

“I wanted to go to USC Aiken for the past four years, so it feels good finally signing and making it official,” said Fuss, who just made a state championship appearance with the Jackets.

“I actually wasn’t sure if I was going to play in college,” said Miles. “Then [UTSA] came to see me at a showcase and I went on my official out there. I fell in love with the school and the environment and everyone made me feel right at home.”

“I’ve had coaches that played in the majors and played in college and they helped me get on this path and I think I’m gonna do good,” said Usry.

