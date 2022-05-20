Submit Photos/Videos
2 students checked out after school bus crash in Aiken County

School bus generic
School bus generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Friday afternoon.

It was first reported at 3:04 p.m. at Crae Leilei Circle and Ella Quiller Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Although it was initially reported as a non-injury crash, two of the 21 students on board asked to be checked out for medical issues.

The bus serves Graniteville Elementary School.

