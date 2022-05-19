Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: Gadget gifts to buy for graduates

By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s graduation season, and if you have a high school or college senior on your list, you may be wondering what to get them.

You can take the easy way out with a gift card, but we’ve rounded up some tech gadgets that’ll make them think you’re cooler than you are.

Graduates worked hard. They deserve more than just cash or a gift card.

Whether heading off to college or starting a career, dress up their desktop with a Google Nest Hub.

Everyone has an Alexa device. In our tests, Google Assistant gives better search results. Plus, they play YouTube videos, music, and live TV.

MORE | What the Tech: What gadgets should you pack for summer travel?

Since it’s a Google product, the Hub acts as a secretary, scheduling reminders and entering appointments on a Google Calendar just with your voice.

College students and grads love these high-tech light panels. Nanoleaf makes lines that affix to the wall. You can set the color or change colors with the beat of the music.

Another option is the smart led panels from Govee. You get 10 panels that you can put on the wall in any design. Both the Nanoleaf and Govee lights connect with Alexa and Google for voice control and change colors to the beat of the music.

MORE | LIST: Find your high school teen’s graduation ceremony date and time

College grads use trusty laptops, but they may need a larger screen now that they’re turning the page to real life. A large, curved monitor like one from Viewsonic is a video gamer’s dream and connects to a desktop computer, laptop, or even an iPad or iPhone.

If they have an iPhone 12 or later, they can keep the phone on charge at their desk with a mag-safe charger. The one from Anker is sleek with multiple inputs to power other phones, tablets, and laptops.

They won’t need to keep wires on their desk. You can find all of these tech gifts at most online retailers.

